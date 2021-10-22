Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $178.86

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.86 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 179.30 ($2.34). Equiniti Group shares last traded at GBX 178.60 ($2.33), with a volume of 368,687 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88. The company has a market capitalization of £658.29 million and a P/E ratio of 77.83.

Equiniti Group Company Profile (LON:EQN)

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers shareholder management services, including share registration, dividends, meeting management, governance and investor relations; employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, private markets, and SaaS solutions; initial public offerings; and corporate actions, which include mergers and acquisition, capital raisings, capital reconstructions, and returns of capital.

