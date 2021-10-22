Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%.

OSBC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 438,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $386.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director Dennis L. Klaeser bought 40,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean purchased 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,721.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,912.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 88,100 shares of company stock worth $1,036,708. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Second Bancorp stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of Old Second Bancorp worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSBC. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

