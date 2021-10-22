Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. 117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,735. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.80. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

