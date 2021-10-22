$3.68 EPS Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the highest is $4.05. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of $3.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $15.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $16.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.70 to $19.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,078 shares of company stock worth $3,832,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.93. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,791. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.69. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $240.86 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

