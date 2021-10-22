Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of Aminex PLC (LON:AEX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.74 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,118,435 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £25.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.64.

Aminex Company Profile (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Aminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.