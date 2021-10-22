Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $252.95

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 252.95 ($3.30) and traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.40). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 256 ($3.34), with a volume of 61,787 shares.

The company has a market cap of £98.38 million and a PE ratio of 15.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 280.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 252.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Belvoir Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

In other news, insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £1,205,000 ($1,574,340.21).

About Belvoir Group (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

