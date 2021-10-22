Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.64. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 6,719 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Trio-Tech International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.
The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 million, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
