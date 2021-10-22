Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.64. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 6,719 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Trio-Tech International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 million, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

