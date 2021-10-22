Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.91

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.91 and traded as high as C$4.37. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.35, with a volume of 119,705 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.91. The company has a market cap of C$245.21 million and a PE ratio of 235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.