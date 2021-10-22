Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $321.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.20 and a 52 week high of $340.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

