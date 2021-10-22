Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $12,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.46.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $516.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.90 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $518.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $474.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

