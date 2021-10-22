Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 76,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,831,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after acquiring an additional 68,807 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 57,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $221.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.32. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $226.26.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.30%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

