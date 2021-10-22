Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 105,330 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 105,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.83.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $163.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.95 and a 12-month high of $164.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

