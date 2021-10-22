Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Trimmed by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,919 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,180 shares of company stock worth $3,519,809 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.92.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $411.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.01 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

