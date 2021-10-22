Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 391.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,180 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cummins by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cummins by 12.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 72.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $240.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.00. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

