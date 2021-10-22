Treat DAO Market Capitalization Tops $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00071978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00072271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00104962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,115.19 or 1.01097265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.26 or 0.06482854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00021819 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TREATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.