SingularityDAO Trading Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00003973 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $56.51 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00047198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00102692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.84 or 0.00198361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010507 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,786,479 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

