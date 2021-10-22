Zealium (NZL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,228.69

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Zealium has a market cap of $41,228.69 and approximately $42.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.24 or 0.00573823 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

