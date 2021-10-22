UNUS SED LEO Market Capitalization Hits $3.19 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.19 billion and approximately $2.86 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00005358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.58 or 0.00314880 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

