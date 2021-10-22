IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IQV. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.94.

IQVIA stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,701. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $150.65 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

