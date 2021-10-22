Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$263 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.01 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ICHR. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of Ichor stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $40.42. 5,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,119. Ichor has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.24.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ichor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 126.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Ichor worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

