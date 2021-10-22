FY2021 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.90. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

SYF stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after acquiring an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after acquiring an additional 416,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

