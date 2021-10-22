W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $91.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.82.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $81.31. 3,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,328. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

