Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,189 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $16,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.