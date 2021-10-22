Marshall Wace LLP Sells 19,695 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,695 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ball were worth $15,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Ball by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $11,135,000. Continental Grain Co. raised its position in Ball by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 156,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $93.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.85.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

