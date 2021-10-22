10,689 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

ACI stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

