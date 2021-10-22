Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 20,485 KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on KULR Technology Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Shares of KULR Technology Group stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.