Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,189 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $16,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,217,000 after buying an additional 349,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,336,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,148,000 after acquiring an additional 97,757 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 196,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

NYSE:VNO opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -82.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

