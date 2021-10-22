Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Trimmed by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.10.

Shares of COF stock opened at $165.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

