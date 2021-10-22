Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 12,730 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,788,000 after purchasing an additional 914,937 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

NYSE:F opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

