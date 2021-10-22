Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Lifted to B at TheStreet

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.50. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $925.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,132.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 125,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 28,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 243,749 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

