East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $85.34 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in East West Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of East West Bancorp worth $64,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.