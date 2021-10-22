MML Investors Services LLC Buys 9,236 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

C stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $142.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

