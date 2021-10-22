Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 70.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $133.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

