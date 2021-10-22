Periscope Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,148 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $631,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 26.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 292,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 61,730 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 163,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 68.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $313,000.

CEF stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

