The Mosaic Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

The Mosaic has decreased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Mosaic has a payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Mosaic to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

MOS opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $43.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Mizuho started coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

