First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

