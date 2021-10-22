AT&T (NYSE:T) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AT&T (NYSE:T) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

T stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

