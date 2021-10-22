AT&T (NYSE:T) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AT&T (NYSE:T) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.
T stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
Read More: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.