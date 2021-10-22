Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at DA Davidson

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.08% from the stock’s current price.

MAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.37.

Mattel stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Mattel has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

