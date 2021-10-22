Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($5.91) Per Share

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($5.91) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.45). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.47.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.63) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 63,330 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 51,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

