Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $18,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $246.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.96. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

