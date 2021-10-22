Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $57.94 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

