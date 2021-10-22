Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Verisk Analytics worth $14,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,083,000 after buying an additional 1,019,466 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,199,000 after buying an additional 614,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $90,517,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $214.21 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

