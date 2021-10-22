Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 9,466.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 224,445 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

