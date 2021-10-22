Cambridge Trust Co. Has $28.04 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,200,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $141,814,000 after acquiring an additional 73,407 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $164.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

