Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$5.41 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$238.04 million and a PE ratio of -19.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.23.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$84.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 191,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$731,072.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$731,072.08. Insiders purchased a total of 592,800 shares of company stock worth $2,499,962 over the last three months.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

