$0.48 EPS Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Marathon Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MARA. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $291,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,995,000 after buying an additional 773,507 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $130,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $3,009,000. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.97 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

