Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 772.50 ($10.09).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Colette O’Shea sold 29,598 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07), for a total transaction of £205,410.12 ($268,369.64). Also, insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

LAND opened at GBX 680.80 ($8.89) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The company has a market cap of £5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 496.25 ($6.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 707.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 706.67.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

