Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $52.26 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 218,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total value of $168,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,450 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,471,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $281.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,561.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.09 and a 200 day moving average of $245.50. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.62 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

