The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Decreased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after buying an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 301,702 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,231,000 after purchasing an additional 289,378 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.91.

HSY opened at $180.30 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.34 and its 200-day moving average is $173.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

