Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Hershey by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,672,000 after acquiring an additional 106,242 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in The Hershey by 259.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 137,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 2.6% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $180.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.23%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.91.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

